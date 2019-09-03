CONTINUING COVERAGE:Latest On Deadly Southern California Boat Fire
FORT BRAGG, Mendocino County (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man reported missing weeks ago was found dead in a Redwood Creek tributary east of Fort Bragg.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old John Baker’s body was discovered Friday about nine miles east of Highway 1 Friday after a weeklong search.

The Press Democrat reports search and rescue teams combed the steep and wooded terrain after the Lake Hughes man’s car was spotted on a logging road.

Authorities discovered the body of John Baker east of Fort Bragg on August 30, 2019. Baker had suffered from the early stages of Alzhiemer's Disease. (Mendocino County Sheriff)

The office says the car was stuck in a ditch. The tributary where the man was found was about 900 feet below.

Baker suffered from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and was reported missing Aug. 9 after he failed to return from a Southern Oregon trip.

A sheriff’s official said they don’t suspect foul play.

