By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The latest in a string of trippy Australian rock bands to make noise on a global scale, Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets returns to San Francisco to play Slim’s Friday night, delivering songs from their latest album, And Now for the Whatchamacallit.

Following in the footsteps of their Perth predecessors Tame Impala (and that band’s associated acts Pond and GUM) as well as prolific Melbourne group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, the PPC came together around lead singer/guitarist Jack McEwan to perform its first show in 2015 (drummer Danny Caddy, bassist Luke Reynolds and second guitar player Luke Parish round out the group). Quickly building a following with their ear-pleasing, guitar-driven psychedelic rock in local Perth pubs, the quartet issued its first recording High Visceral, Part One the following year.

Packed with knotty, swirling riffs and soaring vocal melodies as featured on mind-expanding anthems “Cornflake” and “Marmalade March,” the tunes on the album range from the kind of succinct psychedelic pop nuggets that would have made the late Syd Barrett proud to more sprawling explorations of inner space. Australian tours with King Gizzard and visiting Canadian psych heavyweights Black Mountain coupled with some creative animated videos helped spread the word of the creative new outfit.

The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets followed with the second part of High Visceral in 2017 in addition to a six-song EP Old News For New People/High Visceral B-Sides on their own What Reality? Records imprint, issuing limited vinyl runs that quickly sold out and are already commanding top dollar from collectors. Last year brought a repackaging of the two parts of High Visceral as a double album. The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ first tour of the United States this past found the band playing well received sets at South By Southwest in addition to headlining dates that included a spectacular performance at the Independent in San Francisco

The band also released the lead singles “Keen for Kick Ons? and “Social Candy,” the first two songs on the band’s new album that came out in late May. And Now for the Whatchamacallit further expands on the group’s kinetic sound, managing to pack more memorable melodies and creative tandem-guitar pyrotechnics from McEwan and Parish on the propulsive psych anthems “Bill’s Mandolin” and “Hymn for a Droid.” The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets come back to San Francisco Friday night, headlining Slim’s with like-minded LA psych/fuzz merchants Levitation Room.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. $15

Slim’s