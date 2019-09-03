SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One person has died in a hit-and-run in east San Jose near U.S. Highway 101 early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported around 4:05 a.m. at the intersection of Story Road and Felipe Avenue, police said.
A man driving a white 2015 Dodge van was traveling west on Story Road when he saw a vehicle’s brake lights ahead of him. That vehicle apparently struck the victim and continued on without stopping, according to police.
The Dodge van also struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The van’s driver stopped at the scene and called police, who have not yet released any description of the hit-and-run suspect or vehicle.
The westbound lanes of Story Road between Highway 101 and Felipe Avenue will be shut down until around 9 a.m., according to police.
The fatal collision is the 33rd on the city’s streets so far in 2019 and the 13th between a vehicle and pedestrian, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call a Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-STOP.
