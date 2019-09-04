Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) – A multiple-vehicle traffic collision blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported near the Auto Mall Parkway exit at 5:21 a.m. The crash blocked all lanes of northbound 880 for more than an hour. All lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m., the CHP said.
No further information is immediately available.
