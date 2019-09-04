SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that happened during a fight in the middle of a street Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., a San Jose police officer driving in the area of West San Carlos Street and Mayellen Avenue in San Jose spotted two armed males fighting in the street. One of the men had two knives and the other was armed with a chain.
At about the same time, a caller reported a stabbing on West San Carlos Street and Dana Avenue. A male victim was found suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The male suspect holding the knives refused to drop the weapon and didn’t comply with officers’ commands. Officers tried using less lethal impact weapons with no affect and a standoff ensued.
Officers continued to negotiate with the suspect until he surrendered for arrest at about 2:47 p.m. and police took him into custody.
The suspect will be medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Santa Clara County jail on multiple charges.
