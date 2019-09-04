BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been detained in Berkeley after police responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on Martin Luther King Jr. Way Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Oakland police said they received a call about a man with a gun on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Oakland officers were able to set-up a perimeter around the building on that block and detained two suspects.

Police Activity in the 3300 block of MLK Jr Way https://t.co/uhVDy7cT2e — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) September 4, 2019

There were no details provided about the suspects who were detained.

Video from Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be a large van or recreational vehicle being searched by officers.

Members of the Berkeley Police Department’s Special Response Team also searched the building and were able to determined that there is no on-going threat to the community.

Berkeley and Oakland officers remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.