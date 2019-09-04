Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after an multi-vehicle crash on Highway 880 in Fremont left the crumpled remains of a car underneath a van, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the crash took place at around 5:21 a.m. in the middle northbound lanes of 880 near the Auto Mall Parkway exit. The northbound lanes were shut down between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. as authorities assisted victims and cleared debris from the eight-vehicle pileup.
The shutdown caused a massive morning rush hour backup on the busy East Bay freeway.
Two crash victims were taken to the hospital — one with major injuries — and their conditions were not immediately known.
