SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks in San Francisco on Thursday morning.
Northbound train No. 103, heading from San Jose to San Francisco, struck the person at 6:32 a.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 near the 22nd Street station, according to the transit agency.
No injuries were reported among the roughly 75 people aboard the train at the time, and the person struck was on the tracks, Caltrain officials said.
Riders should expect delays while authorities investigate the fatal collision. All trains on the line are currently stopped, and BART is offering mutual aid for Caltrain passengers.
