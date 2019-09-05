SAN MATEO (KPIX) — San Mateo police said Thursday they’re investigating a theft of multiple electronic devices at an Apple store inside Hillsdale Mall that followed a police pursuit.
The theft happened in the evening and involved at least one suspect, police said. The details of how many suspects, their descriptions and how many devices they were able to get away with have not yet been released.
The suspects were able to drive off before the California Highway Patrol spotted their car and chased them. However, the CHP lost sight of them at some point.
Similiar thefts at retail stores, including at Apple’s outlets, have been widely reported across the country.
Apple stores typically have security guards at their doors. However, it’s unknown if the Hillsdale Mall store has a guard or whether surveillance cameras caught the crime.
