MERCED (CBS / AP) — Authorities in central California are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a Merced County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a domestic violence case.
Merced County Sheriff’s Officer deputy Daryl Allen says 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera opened fire on sheriff deputies Wednesday in Dos Palos.
The Merced Sun-Star reports deputies went to a home where Lopez-Herrera was hiding after receiving a report of domestic abuse over the weekend.
Allen says Lopez-Herrera opened fire moments after they arrived, striking one deputy, and then fled.
He says the deputy was alert and in good spirits and flown to a Modesto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers believe Herrera could be driving a 2013 White GMC Sierra crew cab pickup with California license plate 25599H1.
The search continues this morning for a man accused of shooting a #Merced County Sheriff’s deputy in the chest. These signs are up on freeways across the state. Investigators say the suspect was last seen driving a 2013 white GMC Sierra crew cab pickup. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/AZ6a9VlDqz
— Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) September 5, 2019
Court document show Lopez-Herrera has a history of domestic violence allegations.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.