SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died after he was found with at least one gunshot wound Friday afternoon in a parking lot in San Jose, police said.
The man was found in the lot at Parkmoor and Meridian avenues after police received calls about 12:40 p.m. that a person was down.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
San Jose police are investigating the death, which is the city’s 25th homicide this year. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.