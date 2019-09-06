



MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Surveillance video from the scene of two burglaries reported in August helped Milpitas police identify and arrest a 48-year-old San Jose resident as a suspect.

The two thefts were reported on Aug. 27.

At 7 a.m. a resident in the 1400 block of Currant Drive told police that a $1,700 bicycle was taken from an open garage.

The second report, made online, was a package theft in the 200 block of Garden Street.

A check of surveillance video from both locations showed the suspect was the same in both incidents.

The Milpitas department shared the video footage with other agencies in the area and the Santa Clara and Alameda police departments both identified the suspect as Patricia Vasconcelos De Abreu.

A $50,000 Ramey arrest warrant for De Abreu for burglary and petty theft was obtained and on Sept. 4 she was taken into custody in the 600 block of North King Road in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

The video was crucial in identifying a suspect, the Milpitas Police Department said.

The department also reminded residents to lock doors and windows, and activate alarm systems.

Anyone with information about the either incident or the suspect can call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Information can be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.

