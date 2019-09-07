KELSEYVILLE (CBS SF) – Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire in Lake County on Saturday.
The blaze started around 2 p.m. near Live Oak Drive and Highway 29, south of Kelseyville.
“Air support along with firefighters are aggressively working on stopping the advancing fire, progress is being made despite a west wind,” according to a report from CAL FIRE.
The fire destroyed one structure and threatened multiple others.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ED5SP6xU0AAgLu7.jpg:large
Evacuation orders were lifted to a warning, and all roads were to be opened as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The order was issued for Live Oak Drive from Gross Cut Off to Cruickshank Road, Cruickshank Road from Live Oak Drive to Highway 29, and Highway 29 from Cole Creek Road to Cruickshank Road. Residents were told to, “leave the area immediately,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
As of 9:30 p.m. the fire was 50 percent contained. Full containment is expected on Sunday.
