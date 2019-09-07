Comments
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) – A fire burning out of control in Butte County has doubled in size since Saturday afternoon.
The Swedes Fire, as it has been dubbed, is burning east of Oroville near Swedes Flat Road and Oro Bangor Highway, according to CAL FIRE.
As of 7 p.m., the fire spread to 400 acres and it was not contained.
https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_PIO/status/1170528323002339328/photo/1
It was first reported around 4 p.m.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.