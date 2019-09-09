  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART trains are being delayed more than 20 minutes in both directions through downtown San Francisco on Monday morning because of a trackside equipment problem, a dispatcher said.

BART issued an advisory at 9:23 a.m. about what it termed a “major delay” because of the equipment issue, which the dispatcher said is prompting train operators to move the trains in manual mode.

There is no estimate yet for when service will get back to normal.

