OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man who was on the FBI’s list of the most wanted fugitives in Northern California was sentenced Monday to 21 years in state prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in East Oakland seven years ago.

Federico Martinez, 33, was charged with murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Greysi Cordon at her apartment complex in the 1800 block of 28th Avenue in Oakland’s Fruitvale district at about 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2012.

But on Aug. 9, Martinez pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and admitted that he used a gun to kill Cordon. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kevin Murphy sentenced him on Monday.

Oakland police said officers who responded to the shooting found Cordon in front of her apartment door with a fast food bag and her purse still on her person.

They said a large pool of blood was coming from her head area and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez fled Oakland after the area and the FBI said in a bulletin seeking his arrest that he was possibly suicidal and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Martinez was finally arrested in Guatemala in 2017 and brought to Oakland to face the charges against him.

A friend of Cordon who lived at the same apartment complex testified at Martinez’s preliminary hearing in July 2018 that she heard Martinez call Cordon derogatory names and that he said two or three times that he was going to kill her.

The woman said at one point Martinez yelled at Cordon, “One of these days I’m going to kill you so you won’t be around anyone else anymore.”

