OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An alert Caltrans supervisor got a surprised when she looked into a 50-gallon barrel discarded on northbound 880 near the 5th street exit.
The California Highway Patrol said CalTrans Supervisor Donna Diaz was traveling on the busy freeway Sunday when she noticed the barrel in the center divide.
She stopped and while she was removing it, Diaz heard some sounds from inside and discovered a small kitten.
The kitten was taken to the Berkeley Animal Shelter and was awaiting a new home.
