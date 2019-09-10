SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Dual events happening simultaneously at two of San Francisco’s biggest venues are giving rise to traffic concerns Tuesday evening.

It’s not just an event in the new Chase Center, but a Dave Matthews Band concert down the street from a San Francisco Giants game. Is this the combination that will result in traffic gridlock from China Basin to the Bayview?

“Yes it will,” predicted James McConnell, having just arrived by Muni to Oracle Park. “Because, as I’ve said before many times, people will not give up their cars to come to these events when we have public transportation.”

The fresh traffic concerns along 3rd Street come even though Chase Center’s first concert, Metallica last week, wasn’t exactly heavy on traffic complaints. The use of both ballpark and arena was one of the chief concerns back when this location was announced.

“When you could have people coming in for a Giants game, people coming in for a Taylor Swift, Madonna concert,” said one arena opponent in 2015. Swap Madonna for Dave Matthews and here is that same eventuality in 2019.

Worth noting, however, is that San Francisco is a bit removed from the height of Giants demand. Just last night, the team played to its smallest home crowd since 2010, just under 27,000 people in a building that holds 42,000.

“Yeah, you don’t have as many attendees, so you got a good point there,” says McConnell. “But, what’s gonna happen when we have the Giants at full force and Chase Center at full force?”

That scenario might not even require the Giants. Oracle Park just announced a Green Day-headlined concert for July. That could conceivably overlap with another event at Chase. July might also bring something else to San Francisco.

“Transit projects being late? I don’t know how you could suggest that,” joked Rick Welts last week, taking a jab at the delayed Central Subway project. When complete, it will make for a more direct route to Chase from downtown.

That still won’t change the most fundamental part of the equation on 3rd Street. “Stay out of this area with your car,” said neighbor Terry Owen. “That’s my advice. Don’t try to drive around here.”