



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Star NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who just left a controversial and short-lived tenure with the Oakland Raiders, is being sued by a woman who claims he raped and sexually assaulted her.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the woman claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, with the first incident allegedly occurring in June 2017.

Britney Taylor, the woman behind the lawsuit, says she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer, according to the report. The lawsuit says Brown reached out to Taylor, who was a trainer specializing in gymnastics, to help improve “his flexibility and strength in his ankles and fast twitch muscles.”

Taylor alleges that Brown exposed himself to her and began kissing her without her consent during the first training session.

The lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Florida and KPIX 5 received a copy of the court documents. In the lawsuit, Taylor says she met Brown during her freshman year at Central Michigan University in 2010; she says they were both members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Group, where she was paired with Brown as his bible study partner.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT AGAINST BROWN

During a subsequent encounter, the lawsuit alleges that Brown began masturbating behind Taylor as they were watching a church service on an iPad together in Brown’s Miami home.

Taylor claims Brown “bragged” about the incidents through text messages, calling her multiple profanities, according to the lawsuit, which uses screenshots of messages to support the claims.

In March of 2018, Brown asked Taylor to train him again, apologizing for the prior incidents. Taylor agreed on certain conditions, including that he stop flirting with her and they don’t train at his home, according to the lawsuit.

The suit then claims Brown raped Taylor at his home after a night clubbing in Miami in April.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner said, “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”