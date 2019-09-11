  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Steam from the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco raised concerns among locals and even prompted calls to authorities early Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., people posted on social media about possible smoke coming from the skyscraper on 415 Mission Street, the tallest in the Bay Area. The scene was particularly unsettling to some, with Wednesday being the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

 

Firefighters were called to the scene. Shortly after 7 a.m., the department confirmed that it was steam from a vent, not smoke at the Salesforce Tower.

“Our Crews along with Salesforce building management were able to quickly determine that this was steam venting only. This incident is resolved. Thank you to the alert public who called 911 to report,” the Fire Department said in a statement.

