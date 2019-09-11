SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Steam from the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco raised concerns among locals and even prompted calls to authorities early Wednesday.
Around 6:30 a.m., people posted on social media about possible smoke coming from the skyscraper on 415 Mission Street, the tallest in the Bay Area. The scene was particularly unsettling to some, with Wednesday being the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.
Uuh Salesforce Tower are you okay? pic.twitter.com/LwLO6DjLtA
— Anthony Maës (@portemantho) September 11, 2019
@SFFDPIO looks like @salesforce tower is on fire. Please check, if not already on it. pic.twitter.com/Sp7se6rFGJ
— Matt Caesar (@shmebleh) September 11, 2019
@NBCNews @ABC @CBSNews
Can someone tell us what is causing the smoke from atop the sf salesforce tower pic.twitter.com/EHqrcTbe4z
— Oscar J Molinar (@ojmolinar) September 11, 2019
It’s 9/11 and the @salesforce tower is smoking @KTVU @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ERbWwWFkxC
— Pablo Jimenez (@Errray415) September 11, 2019
Firefighters were called to the scene. Shortly after 7 a.m., the department confirmed that it was steam from a vent, not smoke at the Salesforce Tower.
BREAKING #SFFD RESPONDED TO A REPORTED SMOKE INVESTIGATION AT SALES FORCE TOWER 415 MISSION- THIS IS STEAM FROM A VENT NOT A FIRE #SFFD UNITS CLEARING pic.twitter.com/On1P8NYzuj
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) September 11, 2019
“Our Crews along with Salesforce building management were able to quickly determine that this was steam venting only. This incident is resolved. Thank you to the alert public who called 911 to report,” the Fire Department said in a statement.
