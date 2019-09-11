Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A former NFL player was shot and killed at a home on Fascination Circle in Richmond on Wednesday evening, according to the man’s family.
Terrell Roberts, who played two seasons as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals in mid-2000s, was at his grandmother’s home on the 1200 block of Fascination Circle when someone entered the residence and shot him in the backyard, the family said.
Roberts’s family said he had a “heart of gold” and had no known enemies. They said he was not “mixed up in anything bad.”
Roberts went to El Cerrito High School before heading to Oregon State University.
This is a developing story. Will be expanded.
