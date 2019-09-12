WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – New allegations are being levied against Walnut Creek police for the fatal shooting of young man in the midst of a mental health crisis, the attorney making the allegations said late Wednesday.
Attorney John Burris said the family of 23-year-old Miles Hall “did everything they were supposed to do even working with a police officer to get Miles help.” But two officers shot Hall for no reason, Burris said.
The attorney is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Walnut Creek and five police officers allegedly involved in the death.
Burris alleges that officers knew that Hall needed mental health care. The family had been working with Walnut Creek police mental health resource officer and defendant Tammy Keagy to arrange a way to help Hall, according to Burris’s office. Officer Keagy was allegedly at the scene before shots were fired.
Moments before the June 2 shooting, Hall ran in the direction of officers carrying a long metal pry bar. Police fired beanbag rounds at Hall to try and stop his forward progress, but when that didn’t work, they shot him.
The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras, and footage of the shooting has been made available to the public at https://youtu.be/214IU1D6N6U.
A spokesperson for Walnut Creek police was not available Wednesday night. Burris will announce the filing of the lawsuit Thursday morning.
