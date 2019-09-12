SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system stalled over the Bay Area Thursday, triggering a heat warning from San Francisco fire officials and sending temperatures well above the seasonal averages.

The National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory for the entire Bay Area, calling for temperatures to be in the 80s-90s along the coast and into the triple digits in some inland areas.

“Both today and tomorrow should be unseasonably hot,” weather service forecasters warned, “to the tune of 10 to 16 degrees above normal for most locations.”

San Francisco, famous for the micro-climates in its neighborhoods, will see a wide range of temperatures from Ocean Beach to Potrero Hill.

“San Francisco is tricky because the oceanic side will stay relatively cooler than the bayside which will see temperatures into the mid to even possibly upper 80s,” weather service forecasters said. “Meanwhile, Santa Cruz could see temperatures into the low 90s today and tomorrow.”

While Thursday temperatures were expected to be toasty, Friday’s heat would be sweltering.

“Friday is a tricky forecast as well mainly because, while expected to be the hottest day of the week, the timing and strength of the return of the onshore flow will dictate the degree to which locations near the coast/shorelines are able to heat up into the afternoon,” the weather service forecasters said.

The weather service issued the following tips to survive the warmest parts of the day.