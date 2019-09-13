SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eddie Money, the former New York City police officer who rose to rock fame with such hits as ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ has died at the age of 70, his family announced Friday.
In August, the Bay Area rock legend announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.
“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family’s statement read. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
Money grew up in New York City and followed his father’s lead and became a NYPD police officer. But after two years, he moved to Berkeley and eventually launched a singing career that included many of the hits that were the soundtrack of the 1970s-1980s.
In 1977, Money — whose real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney — released his debut album on Columbia Records. Containing hits like ‘Baby Hold On’ and ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ the album went double platinum.
In 1986, he released ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ — a duet with Ronnie Spector, which became a major hit and was nominated for a Grammy Award.
A reality television series about Money and his family called “Real Money” — aired on AXS TV starting in April 2018.
Money is survived by his wife Laurie and five children — daughter Jesse Money, and sons Zachary, Joseph, Desmond and Julian. No details of a memorial service have been released.
