  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Car Fire, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a vehicle fire on the western span of the Bay Bridge, backing traffic into San Francisco Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m., and by 10:32 p.m. a Sig-alert had been issued indicating that four lanes of traffic were blocked due to emergency response.

All lanes of the roadway had reopened and the Sig-alert had been canceled by 11:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

Traffic in downtown San Francisco was at a near-standstill late Friday night, compounded by crowds leaving the Giants game and the Elton John concert at Chase Center.

Comments