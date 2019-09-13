Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a vehicle fire on the western span of the Bay Bridge, backing traffic into San Francisco Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fire was reported just after 10 p.m., and by 10:32 p.m. a Sig-alert had been issued indicating that four lanes of traffic were blocked due to emergency response.
All lanes of the roadway had reopened and the Sig-alert had been canceled by 11:32 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to the CHP.
Traffic in downtown San Francisco was at a near-standstill late Friday night, compounded by crowds leaving the Giants game and the Elton John concert at Chase Center.
