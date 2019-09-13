SACRAMENTO (AP) — A woman has thrown red liquid from the public gallery of the California Senate, hitting several senators and delaying the final day of the legislative session.
The woman said something about “dead babies” after she threw the liquid on Friday. Authorities quickly cleared the Senate chambers.
Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins called the behavior “unacceptable.” She said in a news release that Capitol law enforcement officials had dealt with the situation.
Atkins said the Senate will “continue to do the people’s important business.”
The incident comes as dozens of protesters have filled the Capitol to demonstrate against a bill that seeks to curb the fraudulent issuance of medical exemptions for vaccinations. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law earlier this week.
