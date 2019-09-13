Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The lowest priced house currently for sale in San Francisco’s pricey real estate market just got cheaper.
The one bedroom, one bath, 570 square foot cottage in the city’s Glen Park neighborhood had its price cut to $599,000. Previously, the home was listed for $675,000.
According to the agent, the kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled. The home is near Muni and several restaurants, but the home has no backyard or garage.
The agent said there is potential to add living space by finishing the home’s attic and basement, if the city allows it.
According to the listing, the home was built in 1907. Property records show the home was last sold in 2007 for $285,000.
