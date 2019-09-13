PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Officers are seeking a man who allegedly walked into a Pleasant Hill bank Wednesday demanding cash, police said.
Officers first learned of the attempted robbery at the Chase Bank at 1898 Contra Costa Blvd. around 12:50 p.m.
There they learned a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller, demanding cash. The man never showed or indicated he had a weapon, according to police.
When the teller was unable to provide cash, the suspect fled, police said. Witness didn’t report seeing a vehicle.
The suspect was described as a man, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, and between 35 to 50 years old. He wore a beanie cap, a blue shirt over a white shirt, baggy blue jeans and large frame rounded sunglasses, police said.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Pleasant Hill police at (925) 288-4630.
