VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo were shut down after a possible freeway shooting, according to authorities.
A sigalert was issued around 8:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., traffic was being re-directed off the freeway at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
So far, there are no reports of injuries. It is not clear when the freeway will re-open.
The closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to Crockett.
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.
