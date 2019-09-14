



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is pledging his support for the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, and calling on the Trump Administration to do the same.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands two weeks ago, killing at least 50 people. More than a 1,300 people were still missing.

The NBA star’s father, Mychal Thompson was born in the capital city of Nassau and still has family there. Now, Thompson has pledged to donate all of the proceeds from his upcoming celebrity golf tournament to hurricane relief efforts.

After posting the announcement on Instagram, Thompson went on to express outrage at the Trump Administration for not welcoming Bahamians to the U.S.

“I’ve been so lucky to visit my family in Nassau since childhood, and in those times I’ve seen countless Americans use the Bahamian islands as their playground for letting loose and vacationing,” he wrote, “and now we turn our back on the people who welcomed us with open arms, when they’ve lost everything !?”

The Trump Administration is not granting temporary protected status for Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Such status would allow them to work and stay in the U.S.

Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have both called on the president to change that rule.

The 2nd Annual Thompson Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament is happening September 19-20, in Newport Beach, California. Last year, the tournament was held at Harding Park, in San Francisco.