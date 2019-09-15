  • KPIX 5On Air

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Both north- and southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sonoma County have reopened to traffic following a California Highway Patrol standoff with a chase suspect between River Road and Airport Boulevard that closed the roadway for nearly two hours Sunday morning.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to a CHP tweet.

Highway 101 closure in Santa Rosa, Sept. 15, 2019

The closure began around 7:30 a.m. when a vehicle was stopped following a CHP pursuit but the occupant refused to get out.

The incident area is south of the Sonoma County Airport.

