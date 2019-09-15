UKIAH (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody and a badly beaten kidnapping victim freed after a traffic stop on an Ukiah street late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff said Thao Vang, of Sacramento, and Christine Maxwell, of Marysville, were being held in Mendocino County jail on kidnapping and other charges.

The alleged kidnapping came to light when officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by Vang in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah at 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

Once deputies had pulled Vang over they discovered he was wanted on an active felony warrant for his arrest from Butte County.

Maxwell was also in the front seat and in the rear seat, deputies saw a female who appeared to be battered and badly bruised.

The 34 year-old female was very upset, shaking and crying.

She told Deputies she had been kidnapped in Sacramento four days ago by Vang. He reportedly transported her to a residence in Sacramento where she was held her against her will.

Deputies learned she had been continually physically abused and forced to engage in sexual intercourse with Vang numerous times. She was then forced to travel with Vang and Maxwell to Ukiah.

The 34 year-old female feared for her life and believed Vang and Maxwell were going to kill her.

Deputies located evidence supporting the reported kidnapping to include drug paraphernalia.

Vang was arrested on kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment and Butte County warrant charges. He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $175,000 bail.

Maxwell was arrested for kidnapping and conspiracy. She was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where she was to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail.