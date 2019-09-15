



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the past 15 years, Chicago instrumental trio Russian Circles has been one of the key players if the Midwestern city’s fertile experimental metal scene. Founded in 2004 by guitarist Mike Sullivan and original bassist Colin DeKuiper after their math-rock band Dakota/Dakota dissolved, the two musicians recruited metal drummer David Turncrantz and started exploring cinematic sonic territory that nodded to Chicago post-rock pioneers Tortoise and similarly heavy instrumental act Pelican.

The group would part ways with DeKuiper in 2008, bringing former Botch/These Arms Are Snakes bassist Brian Cook on board for the recording of their second album, Station. With its line-up solidified, the trio has refined its slowly blossoming style of atmospheric post-metal to majestic new heights.

Recording for independent label Sergeant House since the release of the band’s fourth effort Empros in 2011, the trio has continued to build on it’s loyal fan base. The group took some time releasing a studio follow-up to its most recent elegiac album Memorial from 2016 (the band did issue its first concert recording Live at Dunk! Fest a year later), but last month issued Blood Year, its third effort for the established metal imprint.

Another brooding and atmospheric exploration of heavy sounds, the album finds the trio working at the top of its game. Fans are sure to pack August Hall in San Francisco Thursday night when Russian Circles bring their current tour promoting Blood Year to the Bay Area. The band will be joined by FACS, another like-minded trio from Chicago. Formed by Brian Case (ex 90 Day Men, Ponys), Noah Leger and Jonathan van Herik of the acclaimed post-punk group Disappears after that band called it quits in 2016, FACS crafts a similar murky, minimalist style of art punk that recalls British experimental pioneers This Heat and krautrock greats Faust. The band recruited Alianna Kalaba (Cat Power, We Ragazzi) to play bass on the trio’s latest release, Lifelike, that came out earlier this year.

Russian Circles with FACS

Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $22.50

August Hall