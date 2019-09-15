DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A San Mateo County supervisor is calling for a ban on e-cigarettes entirely in unincorporated areas of the county.
David Canepa, who represents San Mateo District 5, made a call to amend the county’s smoking ordinance in a letter Friday to San Mateo County Counsel John Beiers.
“With the Centers for Disease Control urging Americans to stop vaping and the Federal Food and Drug Administration admonishing Juul for marketing its product as safe for children to use, it is clear Big Tobacco will go to any extremes to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Canepa said in a statement. “There is no scientific proof these electronic nicotine delivery devices help people stop smoking combustible cigarettes or are even safer to use. People are dying and falling ill because of vaping so the simple solution is to ban the items that are killing people and making them sick.”
In his letter Canepa said San Mateo was a leader in voting to ban flavored e-cigarettes last year and should now enact restrictions similar to those approved in San Francisco, Livermore and Beverly Hills.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.