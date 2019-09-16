SOLEDAD, Monterey County (CBS SF) – A search is underway for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Salinas Valley State Prison Minimum Support Facility on Saturday.
Adam Beck, 35, was discovered missing during a routine count at 5 a.m. and was not in his assigned area as a dining worker, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.
The department’s Office of Correctional Safety, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are assisting in the search for Beck.
He is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-11, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head. Beck was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.
“He was received by CDCR in September 2018 from Placer County and Santa Clara County to serve four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger,” the department said in a release.
His earliest possible parole date was December 2019.
Anyone who sees Beck should contact 911 or local law enforcement authorities. Anyone with information about him or his location of Beck should contact the SVSP Watch Commander at (831) 678-5500, extension 5542 or Special Agent Becerra at (916) 869-2002.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.