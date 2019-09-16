HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A transformer fire and downed PG&E power lines near the tracks at the South Hayward BART Station caused major delays and closed the station for a short time, transit officials said Monday.

The Hayward Fire Department requested to turn the power off on both tracks at South Hayward station because the power line goes over the tracks.

Hayward Fire Dept has requested we close the South Hayward station and power off the tracks because of a fire and downed PG&E power lines near the station. Trains are turning back. Parallel bus service is available on bus #99 The fire is not at the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 17, 2019

The station reopened at 6:20 p.m., BART said, as PG&E corrected the equipment issues.

BART said to expect residual delays are on the Warm Springs line in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions. When the South Hayward station was closed, trains were turning back at Hayward and Union City.

BART advised commuters to seek other forms of transportation between Hayward, South Hayward and Union City.

A/C Transit bus #99 travels to the stations listed above and is offering mutual aid.