



TIBURON (CBS SF/AP) — A Belvedere man who had been arrested on manslaughter charges after a weekend boating accident killed his 11-year-old son and injured a second son would not face charges, according to authorities.

Tiburon Police said they arrested 57-year-old Javier Burillo, of Belvedere, Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel charges.

Burillo’s 11-year-old son, who lives in Tiburon, was thrown overboard and died in the accident near Angel Island. Police say Burillo’s 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard and suffered cuts to his legs that required treatment.

Burillo was held on $1 million bail in Marin County Jail, but records showed he was released Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Burillo’s attorney Douglas Horngrad confirmed that no charges had been filled and that, according to an agreement with the Marin County District attorney, charges were unlikely.

“The matter is under DA review. Given the facts as I know them, I expect no charges will be filed in this tragic horrible accident,” Horngrad said in an email.

Property records show that Burillo is a member of one of the richest and most powerful families in Mexico. He is a wealthy property developer known for lavish hotels and restaurants in Mexico.

