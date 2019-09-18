Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A natural gas leak in a San Jose neighborhood has prompted the evacuation of 16 homes, the San Jose Fire Department said Wednesday evening.
The leak happened on Zachary Lane, fire officials said on Twitter. Along with SJFD, PG&E is also on scene to handle the leak.
Crews have located the source of the leak and are working on finalizing a dig plan to isolate it.
The 16 homes were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.