SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In the wake of a historic USA team shortfall at the FIBA World Championships, Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green both are committed to playing on the U.S. Olympic Team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

That is with an important caveat. If they can stay healthy during what will be a grinding 2019-2020 NBA season.

Curry, who chose not to join teammates Green and Klay Thompson on the 2016 gold medal winning USA squad, told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols he wanted to be a member of the 2020 squad.

“That is the plan for sure,” the two-time NBA MVP said. “You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things to interfere… (I) definitely want to go. I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold medal teams, but the Olympics is the experience I want.”

In the recently completed World Championships, the U.S. team was made up of mostly NBA role players after dozens of marquee stars including Green and Curry declined to participate. The squad finished a dismal seventh, failing to advance to the medal round.

Curry says that will not be the case for the Olympics.

“We’re still the best,” he told Nichols.

In a recent appearance on CNBC, Green also was bullish on repeating his Olympic experience from 2016.

“I do hope to play,” Green said. “I think a lot of guys will want to play. The schedule this year was a little treacherous with games in America, but also travel to Australia, which is why I think a lot of guys dropped out. It was just a lot and it leads up right into the season. I think you’ll see a lot of guys participating in the Olympics and I hope to be one of those guys.”