VALLEJO (KPIX) — As the Vallejo police department prepares to welcome a new chief, it is facing three new lawsuits. In those lawsuits, attorney John Burris alleged racial profiling, false arrests and excessive force.

One of the plaintiffs, Delon Thurston, described the Vallejo PD as “uncivilized, uncool, gang-type of behavior that has to stop.”

She said officers arrested her while she was driving home from work. That arrest did not lead to any charges by the Solano County district attorney but she said it left her with PTSD.

“Seeing a police car for me now, I freeze, like I literally freeze,” said Thurston, a Vallejo resident.

Deyana Jenkins is also suing the department after she said officers Tased her and used excessive force to arrest her. She said her alleged crime was forgetting to have her driver license with her when officers pulled her over.

“[The officer] picked me up and then threw me in the car,” said Jenkins, age 19.

Two months before that traffic stop, Vallejo police had shot and killed Jenkins’ uncle, Willie McCoy. She said she worried the officer would shoot her.

“Just listen, don’t do any sudden movements, ’cause I don’t want this to be my last time living or hanging out with my friends,” Jenkins remembered telling herself.

Adrian Burrell is the third plaintiff, alleging excessive force after he used his cellphone to film a police officer pulling over his cousin in his driveway.

All three plaintiffs’ attorney, John Burris, said he has filed 14 lawsuits against the Vallejo police department in recent years. He said there’s a pattern of discriminatory police enforcement against black and brown people.

KPIX surveyed some people outside of city hall and the main library on Thursday and found that even people who trust the police believe cops need to do better when it comes to policing minority communities.

“I’m an old white lady, they don’t pick on me,” said Susan Estes, a lifelong Vallejo resident.

“You will be grabbed and handcuffed and put in a car quicker than — and I hate to say it like this — quicker than a white person,” added Ferdinand Jones, a black man who recently moved to Vallejo.

“My view of the police department is actually very favorable. I know there’s been problems. Certainly, there are communities that feel impacted by that but I think there’s an effort to make it better and I’m really excited about the new police chief,” said Miguel Castillo, another Vallejo resident.

Everyone interviewed said most cops do the right things. They hope the new police chief, Shawny Williams, will be able to restore trust in the community.

“I hope the new chief will do much better and bring the communities together,” said Rose King.

The plaintiffs said they want the public to know they don’t have criminal records. The district attorney never charged Jenkins and Thurston. Burrell wasn’t arrested after the officer found out he was a military veteran. In fact, Burrell said, he’s about to start school at Stanford University.

The plaintiffs said their main objective isn’t money. They hope the lawsuits will bring reform and accountability to the Vallejo police department. The department did not respond to KPIX 5’s request for comment.