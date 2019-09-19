SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A 65-year-old San Pablo man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon for arraignment on charges of felony sexual abuse involving a 3-year-old child, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.

Adalberto Guardado was arrested at his home, the scene of the alleged crimes, on Saturday.

Authorities said he befriended the girl before the attack, and investigators were notified after she told a family member.

Guardado is facing two felony charges with related enhancements, but the case remains under active investigation. Police are hoping that if any additional victims exist, they will come forward and report the crime.

Anyone with information of use to the prosecution is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3150.

Guardado was scheduled to appear in court in Richmond at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

