



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A man wanted in connection with two Bay Area bank robberies was arrested in Sacramento on Thursday.

Jared Sung Yoon Herdt was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and violating terms of his probation, according to the Mill Valley Police Department.

Police in Mill Valley were investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo that occurred on Sept. 7 and learned of another bank robbery that occurred on Sept. 14 at a Wells Fargo in Novato.

Police said the method and the description of the suspect in both robberies were similar.

Detectives from the Mill Valley Police Department, the Novato Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to identify the suspect in both robberies as Herdt, who was living in Sacramento.

Detectives from the Novato Police Department worked with law enforcement agencies in Sacramento to locate, detain and arrest Herdt.

Police said Herdt is on probation in Marin County for an unrelated offense committed in 2019, and he is on federal probation for a series of bank robberies. The FBI arrested him in connection with those crimes in 2011.

Herdt is also a registered sex offender, according to California’s Megan’s Law website.