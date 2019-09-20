  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Homeless, Homeless Encampment, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Tech Bus

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A fire broke out between a homeless encampment and tech bus storage facility in San Francisco early Friday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out under the Interstate 280 freeway at Selby Street and Galvez Avenue in the city’s Bayview neighborhood around 4 a.m.

According to KCBS Radio reporter Matt Bigler, the fire came close to buses that are used to transport employees of tech giant Apple.

Firefighters said that no one was displaced in the fire and that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments