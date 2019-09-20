SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A fire broke out between a homeless encampment and tech bus storage facility in San Francisco early Friday morning.
Officials said the fire broke out under the Interstate 280 freeway at Selby Street and Galvez Avenue in the city’s Bayview neighborhood around 4 a.m.
According to KCBS Radio reporter Matt Bigler, the fire came close to buses that are used to transport employees of tech giant Apple.
Close call for tech bus parking lot in SF. Flames from a homeless encampment spread to an office trailer under the 280 freeway. Fortunately a neighbor saw the flames and alerted SFFD which knocked down the fire quickly. Buses are for Apple workers. pic.twitter.com/xf9jhMhgel
— Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) September 20, 2019
Firefighters said that no one was displaced in the fire and that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
