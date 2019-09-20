



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots Friday, but his legal issues are far from over.

On Monday, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor spent a marathon session with the NFL detailing how Brown allegedly raped her in 2018.

“It was an opportunity for this woman to explain to the NFL what happened to her,” said Christian Picone, a former Santa Clara County prosecutor and legal analyst.

Picone said it’s probably no coincidence that the Patriots released Brown days after that meeting.

“It sounds like they spent ten hours talking to her and that the Patriots and the NFL were convinced her claims had merit and that they had to take action,” explained Picone.

Brown’s alleged actions against another of his former employees, an artist who accused Brown of sexual harassment, might prompt a witness intimidation case.

Sports Illustrated reported Brown texted an Instagram photo of the woman and her kids to several of his associates telling them “lets look up her background.”

The woman reportedly took it as a threat.

“Depending on what happened, you have what looks like at least a colorable investigation of intimidation,” Picone said.

Fans of teams where Brown has caused distracting drama on Friday said it’s time for him to step away and take care of his personal and legal problems.

“Honestly, I think he has three strikes in the NFL with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots.” said Ryan McCormick, a Steelers Fan.

When asked if he was happy to see him go, McCormick replied, “Yes!”

Raiders fan James Yoder said he’s also happy to see Brown released.

“It’s beautiful. Revenge is sweet. The cherry on top is him getting released today,” said Yoder.