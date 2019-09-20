SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Friday released pictures of a person of interest in the Thursday night shooting that damaged windows at a San Jose State University library.
Reports of shots fired came in at 6:21 p.m. near the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library at East San Fernando and South Fourth streets in downtown San Jose.
University officials said university and San Jose police responded.
Police said a man was seen in the area of Thursday’s shooting at San Jose’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library.
It’s unknown if he’s responsible, but police want to talk to him.
He is described as a white male in his early 20’s, wearing a blue medical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue gray backpack.
Police say multiple shots were fired, causing damage to windows at the library and a nearby parking structure.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police.
