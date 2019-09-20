SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major power outage left more than 20,000 customers without power in a number of neighborhoods in San Francisco Friday morning and temporarily halted Muni Metro service.

PG&E said the outage began at 7:57 a.m. and affected areas of the Castro, Noe Valley, Twin Peaks, Bernal Heights, China Basin, Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods.

SF: @PGE4Me crews investigating an outage affecting 26k customers. We will work to restore power safely and quickly as possible. Please be careful at traffic lights. #Castro #Dogpatch #MissionBay #TwinPeaks — Andrea Menniti (@PGE_Andrea) September 20, 2019

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said it appeared a third party construction company struck an underground power line while working near Illinois and 22nd St. Previously, PG&E had said the location was near Pier 17. Contreras also revised the estimate of customers affected to 22,000 from a previous estimate of 26,000.

Contreras also said there was no estimated time of restoration, even thought a PG&E outage map had an automated time of 10:30 a.m. listed. As of 10:30 a.m., PG&E said 1,800 were still without power.

UPDATE: Power outage has impacted #MuniMetro rail service in the subway in both directions. We are organizing bus shuttles as quickly as possible to support svc b/t West Portal & Downtown. https://t.co/jqczl4CTlo — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 20, 2019

The outage was also affecting San Francisco Muni service. Underground light rail service was stopped in both directions because of the outage according to 511.org. In addition, passengers on surface streets have reported delays because of inoperable traffic signals.

BART said its service was not affected by the outage.

This is at 22nd and Illinois where a third-party construction company, not affiliated with PG&E, struck an underground power line. Electric customers in the Potrero, South of Market and China Basin neighborhoods were the ones primarily affected. @KPIXtv https://t.co/dTxhkVHbfA pic.twitter.com/jLpnbTn5BY — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) September 20, 2019

