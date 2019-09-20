Filed Under:PG&E, Power outage, San Francisco, San Francisco Muni, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major power outage left more than 20,000 customers without power in a number of neighborhoods in San Francisco Friday morning and temporarily halted Muni Metro service.

PG&E said the outage began at 7:57 a.m. and affected areas of the Castro, Noe Valley, Twin Peaks, Bernal Heights, China Basin, Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said it appeared a third party construction company struck an underground power line while working near Illinois and 22nd St. Previously, PG&E had said the location was near Pier 17. Contreras also revised the estimate of customers affected to 22,000 from a previous estimate of 26,000.

Contreras also said there was no estimated time of restoration, even thought a PG&E outage map had an automated time of 10:30 a.m. listed. As of 10:30 a.m., PG&E said 1,800 were still without power.

The outage was also affecting San Francisco Muni service. Underground light rail service was stopped in both directions because of the outage according to 511.org. In addition, passengers on surface streets have reported delays because of inoperable traffic signals.

BART said its service was not affected by the outage.

