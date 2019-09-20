Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rare monkey was born this month at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo officials announced Wednesday.
The monkey is a François langur, an endangered species native to dense forests of southwest China and northern Vietnam.
The species are black in color but the infants are born a bright, almost neon orange that allows them to be easily seen among their group, zoo officials said.
The orange will fade to a darker coloration as the monkey grows older.
The gender of the infant, born on Sept. 8, isn’t yet known. The monkey was born to a 17-year-old female and 9-year-old male.
The zoo will soon announce a naming contest, with information available on social media, zoo officials said.
