Filed Under:baby monkey, Endangered species, Francois Langur Monkey, San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rare monkey was born this month at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The monkey is a François langur, an endangered species native to dense forests of southwest China and northern Vietnam.

SF Zoo's new François langur monkey

SF Zoo’s new François langur monkey (San Francisco Zoo)

The species are black in color but the infants are born a bright, almost neon orange that allows them to be easily seen among their group, zoo officials said.

The orange will fade to a darker coloration as the monkey grows older.

SF Zoo's new François langur monkey

SF Zoo’s new François langur monkey (San Francisco Zoo)

The gender of the infant, born on Sept. 8, isn’t yet known. The monkey was born to a 17-year-old female and 9-year-old male.

The zoo will soon announce a naming contest, with information available on social media, zoo officials said.

Comments