BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – No one was injured when a pickup truck drove through a garage late Saturday afternoon and into a living room where two children were playing video games, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reported.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 200 block of West Country Club Drive, on Brentwood’s western edge, fire officials said on social media.

The truck went through a garage door and through the garage, coming to rest in the living room.

The truck’s driver told firefighters a mechanical malfunction with the truck caused the accident.

