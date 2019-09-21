BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – No one was injured when a pickup truck drove through a garage late Saturday afternoon and into a living room where two children were playing video games, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reported.
The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 200 block of West Country Club Drive, on Brentwood’s western edge, fire officials said on social media.
The truck went through a garage door and through the garage, coming to rest in the living room.
The truck’s driver told firefighters a mechanical malfunction with the truck caused the accident.
