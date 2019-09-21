Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A federal investigation has been officially launched into whether electronic cigarette company
JUUL’s political ads were legal.
The San Francisco-based company’s campaign for Proposition C, which would overturn the city’s ban on e-cigarettes, says vaping products are safer then cigarettes.
The Food and Drug Administration says that is an unproven claim that can’t be made until there is scientific evidence.
Prop C goes to the voters in November.
Meanwhile, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is going to stop selling e-cigarettes at all its stores.
Walmart made the announcement, as the number of deaths and illnesses related to vaping grows.
