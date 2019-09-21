Comments
PALO ALTO (KPIX) – A manhunt was underway for nine male suspects who pulled off a multi-thousand dollar heist at the Apple Store in the Stanford Shopping Center, in Palo Alto.
According to investigators, the group stormed the store just after 8 p.m., on Thursday night.
They got away with 71 iPhones, 22 iPads, 10 Macbooks, and 23 Apple Pencils, worth $105,000.
The men were seen leaving in two getaway cars: a Nissan Altima, and a Volkswagen SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department.
