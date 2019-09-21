  • KPIX 5On Air

PALO ALTO (KPIX) – A manhunt was underway for nine male suspects who pulled off a multi-thousand dollar heist at the Apple Store in the Stanford Shopping Center, in Palo Alto.

According to investigators, the group stormed the store just after 8 p.m., on Thursday night.

They got away with 71 iPhones, 22 iPads, 10 Macbooks, and 23 Apple Pencils, worth $105,000.

The men were seen leaving in two getaway cars: a Nissan Altima, and a Volkswagen SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department.

